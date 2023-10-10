It’s only October 10th, and only took five weeks without Aaron Rodgers for the questions to start trickling in around head coach Matt LaFleur.

After starting the season 2-1, the Packers have now lost two in a row, and the offense looks nothing short of horrendous.

LaFleur was a significant reason why Rodgers won his last two MVPs – His offense is a QB-friendly system that allows guys to break open quite often.

For some reason, this has not been the case this season. Is it the play-calling? Is it the scheme? Can it be first-year starter Jordan Love?

Sure, it can be a little of all those things, but it’s on the head coach to make the necessary adjustments and changes if need be. That, so far, has not been the case. The play-calling has probably been the most frustrating part of it all.

Another issue with LaFleur is his unique ability to NOT have his team ready to play. Countless times, in big games, his team comes out flat, out-prepared, and out-coached.

Maybe the most significant factor of the heat being tossed on LaFleur was the decision to retain Joe Barry as the defensive coordinator.

The defense has shown nothing but inconsistency and vulnerability over the past two seasons, raising questions each passing week about whether changes are needed. Last season, players had to vocally voice their displeasure to get a change in philosophy.

As the Packers aim for playoff success, the spotlight is intensifying on Matt LaFleur, and his ability to address these issues will be crucial in determining the team’s future.

The pressure in Green Bay should be is and should be mounting, and with winnable games in the coming weeks, LaFleur will need to find answers for his struggling team. If he can’t, that pressure will only increase.