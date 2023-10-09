It’s only week 5 in the NFL, and it’s still October, but come tonight, the match-up in Vegas for the Green Bay Packers is crucial against the Raiders, and winning this game is imperative for several different reasons.

The team is nearly back to full strength with multiple key players returning to action, like running back Aaron Jones, receiver Christian Watson, and left guard Elgton Jenkins. Their presence, undoubtedly, will provide a much-needed boost to the Packers’ offense, and especially to Jordan Love.

Additionally, the Raiders’ defense has been awful this season, giving up points and yards at seemingly an alarming rate, which presents a golden opportunity for this Packers team to exploit some of these vulnerabilities. If you look around, in some metrics, this Raiders team ranks 31st in total defense throughout the league.

As it stands now, this Raiders defense is surrendering over 25 points per game. If there was a game for Green Bay to get right, this must be it. The Packers offense HAS to get the ball moving and get off to a quick start by scoring some points – something they have been unable to do all season.

On the defensive side of things, this week serves as another vital test for Joe Barry, and his defense. Is Jimmy Garoppolo going to beat you, once again? A team that struggles to run the ball, struggles to pass protect, and can’t move the chains on third down? Go out there and make a statement, Joe Barry.

A win tonight would not only help solidify the Packers’ position in the NFC North race but will also instill some confidence that this team is resilient following an embarrassment in week four, and even with a young roster, the direction of the team is pointing in the right direction

It’s early, but it doesn’t matter – this is a must-win for the Green Bay Packers.