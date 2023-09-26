It’s only been three games into the Matt LaFleur and the Jordan Love era, and already, these two have accomplished something the former QB in Green Bay failed to do in the past three seasons: Get punched in the mouth and get back up swinging.

How many games over the past few years have we seen a Green Bay team get down early and just lay down for the remainder of the game?

I know, I know, probably way too many times to even recall, right?

Adversity, unfortunately, if you’re a Packers fan, was something former teams led by a former MVP didn’t respond well to.

It’s been a knock on Aaron Rodgers for quite some time, and fair or not, frankly, it just didn’t happen enough. Some of that may be because teams of the past didn’t necessarily need to, but in other years, especially in big games, it was a real thing.

Since the hiring of LaFleur in Green Bay, the Packers, before this past Sunday, were not a comeback type of team.

Their last major comeback win dates back to 2018, when they stormed back to beat the Chicago Bears to open that season.

On Sunday, Green Bay became the 3rd team in the past 30 years to win after being shut out 17-0 or worse through three quarters.

Not too bad for an unproven quarterback and a boatload of rookie pass-catchers who are still learning as they go.

I spoke about this on @620wtmj this morning, but I think there’s a large number of #Packer fans who are undervaluing the start of the season from #10.



4/5ths of the teams best players haven’t played or haven’t played since week 1.



No WR1, no RB, no LG1 & no LT1 are something… pic.twitter.com/H9TQ7B1h1B — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) September 25, 2023

Look, at the end of all of this, there is no telling what this team is or what they will be, but what we do know, at least so far, is that this is an entirely different team from seasons past and that, my friend, is a GOOD thing.