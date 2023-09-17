UPDATE at 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2023: Milwaukee Police said Monday afternoon that the McCottry children have been located and they are safe.

MILWAUKEE — Three children from Milwaukee have been critically missing since Friday afternoon after school.

Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Cedrion D. McCottry, Mercedes T. McCottry and Cedrinique S. McCottry. They were last seen on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 2:21p.m. leaving Benjamin Franklin school on foot near 23rd and Nash St.

Cedrion McCottry. Photo provided by Milwaukee Police Department. Mercedes McCottry. Photo provided by Milwaukee Police Department. Cedrinique McCottry. Photo provided by Milwaukee Police Department.

Cedrion McCottry is described as an 11-year-old black male at 5’06”, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. In the above photo, he is wearing an orange shirt.

Mercedes McCottry is described as a 10-year-old black female, at 5’07”, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. In the above photo, she is wearing a red shirt

Cedrinique McCottry is described as a 7-year-old black female at 4’04”, 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and glasses. In the above photo, she is wearing a pink shirt.

Anyone with information on the McCottry children’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.