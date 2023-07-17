UPDATE: The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office said the closure is due to a reported shooting.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting. However, MCSO told our news partners at TMJ4 News it is possible that the freeway shooting is related to an earlier shooting that happened near 36th and National on Monday.

INCIDENT ALERT: STH-175 NB @ the Stadium Interchange has been closed while MCSO investigates a reported shooting (w/ unknown injuries) possibly related to an earlier shooting @ 36th St/National Ave, under investigation by @MilwaukeePolice. Traffic can go E/W thru, just not north. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) July 17, 2023

Four ramps are closed along WIS 175 Northbound, all of them around American Family Field.

Ramps from I-94 East and West going on to 175 North are closed because of an ‘incident’. Traffic is stopped on I-94 Westbound from State Fair Park to just past American Family Field. Traffic is stopped on I-94 Eastbound from American Family Field to 25th Street.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has not currently provided any other information on the closures.

For more information, visit 511 Wisconsin Traffic.