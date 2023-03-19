While the eyes of many Wisconsin sports fans were affixed to the Marquette Golden Eagles round of 32 matchup Sunday, 3 other teams found success.

Wisconsin Women’s Hockey celebrates 7th National Title

DULUTH- The Wisconsin women’s hockey team took home a record 7th NCAA tournament title with a 1-0 win over Ohio State Sunday afternoon at AMSOIL Arena.

Kirsten Simms scored the lone goal for the Badgers, who finish 29-10-3 on the season. Wisconsin breaks a tie with Minnesota for most National Championships in NCAA Women’s Hockey History.

Badgers Men’s Basketball wins opener in NIT

MADISON-Chucky Hepburn led Wisconsin with 27 points and Max Klesmit secured the victory with a layup with 42 seconds left as the Badgers knocked off Liberty 75-71 on Sunday in the NIT.

Hepburn shot 9 for 20 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Badgers (19-14). Tyler Wahl added 16 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Wahl scored a team-high 14 points for Wisconsin in the second half. Steven Crowl had 14 points and went 7 of 9 from the field.

The Badgers will play Oregon on Tuesday at 8pm.

(Credit: Associated Press)

Earned another 40 together pic.twitter.com/8thLUT7Tht — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 19, 2023

Panthers survive thriller in College Basketball Invitational.

DAYTONA BEACH-Panthers guard BJ Freeman scored a College Basketball Invitational record 43 points as the Milwaukee Panthers survive overtime to beat Stenson Sunday evening 87-83.

It is the first postseason victory for the Panthers since the 2006 NCAA Tournament.