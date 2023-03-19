While the eyes of many Wisconsin sports fans were affixed to the Marquette Golden Eagles round of 32 matchup Sunday, 3 other teams found success.
Wisconsin Women’s Hockey celebrates 7th National Title
DULUTH- The Wisconsin women’s hockey team took home a record 7th NCAA tournament title with a 1-0 win over Ohio State Sunday afternoon at AMSOIL Arena.
Kirsten Simms scored the lone goal for the Badgers, who finish 29-10-3 on the season. Wisconsin breaks a tie with Minnesota for most National Championships in NCAA Women’s Hockey History.
Hold it up high Coach! #Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/gBz35wqQDD— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 19, 2023
Badgers Men’s Basketball wins opener in NIT
MADISON-Chucky Hepburn led Wisconsin with 27 points and Max Klesmit secured the victory with a layup with 42 seconds left as the Badgers knocked off Liberty 75-71 on Sunday in the NIT.
Hepburn shot 9 for 20 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Badgers (19-14). Tyler Wahl added 16 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Wahl scored a team-high 14 points for Wisconsin in the second half. Steven Crowl had 14 points and went 7 of 9 from the field.
The Badgers will play Oregon on Tuesday at 8pm.
(Credit: Associated Press)
Earned another 40 together pic.twitter.com/8thLUT7Tht— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 19, 2023
Panthers survive thriller in College Basketball Invitational.
DAYTONA BEACH-Panthers guard BJ Freeman scored a College Basketball Invitational record 43 points as the Milwaukee Panthers survive overtime to beat Stenson Sunday evening 87-83.
It is the first postseason victory for the Panthers since the 2006 NCAA Tournament.
Spoke to @MKE_MBB head coach @CoachBartLundy postgame about the Panthers first postseason win since the 2006 NCAA Tournament.— Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 20, 2023
BJ Freeman set a CBI record with 43 points scored.
It was also Lundy’s first DI head coaching postseason win. Last season, he was at then D-II Queens. pic.twitter.com/mIDkwBDks4