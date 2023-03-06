The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release that remains discovered on the morning of March 6 at Bradford Beach are human.

MCSO said a private citizen was on a morning walk at the beach in the area of Northpoint when they discovered what turned out to be a human femur. That person then called law enforcement, who began investigating the area where the femur was found.

MCSO detectives have discovered additional remains but these have not been determined to be either animal or human yet.

The Sheriff’s Office said there has been no identification or cause of death for the remains and that the investigation remains in its early stages.

They are asking for anyone with information related to these discoveries or concern regarding a missing person to contact the MCSO Criminal Investigation Division at (414) 278-4788.