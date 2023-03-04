Aliyah Pérez was killed on South 26th Street during a domestic dispute on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was the niece of Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Pérez.

TMJ4 reported that friends and family gathered for a vigil and balloon release on Friday to honor her memory. Common Council President Pérez said his niece was “the brightest light.”

The primary suspect in the death of Pérez’s niece killed himself following a police chase on Tuesday evening, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Police identified the man as 28-year-old Elijah Combs.

Friends and family of Pérez want to raise awareness of domestic violence and encourage others to seek out community resources. Common Council President Pérez shared the following contacts for anyone who may be in a threatening situation:

The UMOS Latina Resource Center Crisis Line – (414) 389-6510

Division of Milwaukee Child Protective Services – 414-220-SAFE (7233)

IMPACT 211 (Dial 2-1-1)

National Domestic Violence Hotline (Hablo Español) – 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Sojourner Family Peace Center – 414-933-2722

Milwaukee Women’s Center – 414-671-6140

Common Council President José G. Pérez released the following statement on Friday:

“Earlier this week my family experienced an incredible tragedy with the loss of my beautiful niece to domestic violence. The sorrow and pain of losing her has been one of the most difficult things my family and I have ever experienced.

I want to thank my extended family, colleagues, friends, and the community for the outpouring of support my family and I have received during this time. I would also like to thank the

Milwaukee Police Department, particularly the Homicide Division, for their efforts and professionalism throughout this difficult process. Additionally, I would like to thank the Office of Violence Prevention for their work.

Domestic violence can be found anywhere, can exist in any neighborhood, and can affect any family. It is incumbent upon everyone to make themselves aware and to be vigilant of the signs of domestic violence – and then to be proactive in sounding the alarm to protect potential victims.”