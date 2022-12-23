MILWAUKEE — While Milwaukee Mitchell Airport remained relatively quiet this morning, there were still quite a few people left sleeping and waiting for their flights.

Shamsadin has been at the Airport for three days and likely will be there for another one with his flight canceled once again. He told WTMJ that times like these are just a part of life.

“I’ve been here for about three days. It doesn’t bother me, that’s just life,” Shamsadin said.

Precious’ situation looks a little different. She came down to Milwaukee Mitchell Airport last night from Hartford, Wisconsin just to make sure she and her two kids were going to get on their plane safely today.

“I came in yesterday at 7:30 p.m. for a flight at 1:20 p.m. today. The snowstorm made me a little worried, I just want to get to my destination safe,” Precious said.

Things have slowed down quite a bit at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport… Here’s the scene: pic.twitter.com/XJwN5qxTh8 — Finn Askin (he/him) (@finnaskin) December 23, 2022

While conditions were better than expected today, Precious’ worries were warranted with loads of flights cancelled throughout the week because of Winter Storm Elliot. Being stranded, however, did give people a chance to turn to their favorite pass times.

Geno, who has been at the airport since Thursday, said while it was tough being there overnight, it gave him a good chance to kick back and relax.

“I’ve been watching TV. You know, I like the old Sitcoms,” said Geno.

For people like Precious, Geno, and Shamsadin, finding a good place to sleep was also a part of their airport adventure. Precious and her two kids found a couple of benches to spread out on. While Shamsadin pointed me in the direction of Concourse E.

Concourse E was pitch black, quiet as can be and away from all the hustle and bustle of Milwaukee Mitchell Airport. So, if you ever find yourself stranded at Milwaukee Airport, I can assure you, Concourse E will provide you with the most serene sleeping spot possible.