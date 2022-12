The National Ave. off-ramp from NB I-43 was closed Monday due to a semi-rollover, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The N/B I-43 off-ramp to National Ave. is closed, as MCSO responds to an overturned semi that was caring a full load of scrap metal. No word yet on any associated injuries. Expect the closure to be lengthy, given the payload & cleanup.