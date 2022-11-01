MILWAUKEE – Police investigating after a woman and her baby boy who travelled from Racine to Milwaukee to participate in trick-or-treating was hit by SUV that fled the scene near Humboldt Park around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Linda Scott, 22, says she was walking with her 11-month-old son in a stroller heading to her sister’s car before a car came “speeding around striking the side of my sister’s car, like scraping it, then came head on into me,” Scott tells the Journal.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a driver in a black SUV ignored a stop sign on Park Road before crashing into another vehicle and hitting four people, including a 40-year-old woman and 37-year-old man.