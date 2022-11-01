MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Common Council Tuesday giving final approval to plans to build a pair of music venues in the Deer District.

The much debated $50 million project would be a partnership between Madison-based FPC Live and the Milwaukee Bucks. One venue would seat about 4,000 people while the other would have a capacity of around 800. The development will happen on the plot of land that used to house the Bradley Center.

The project passed Tuesday morning without further discussion by aldermen. The project was the topic of much debate in the months and weeks leading up to today’s vote. Private venue owners from across the city came out in opposition of the project, saying it would cannibalize Milwaukee’s music scene.

Construction on the project could begin later this year or early 2023. FPC Live says it plans to complete the project in 2024.

