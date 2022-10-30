KENOSHA- Two people have died after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

The Kenosha Police Department says the fire happened in a second floor apartment near 36th Avenue and 48th Street around 1 a.m.

Fire fighters were able to get the blaze under control within an hour but say smoke and water damage has made the place inhabitable.

The victims of the fire have not been identified but police confirmed one was an adult male, the other a boy.

There is no evidence of foul play but police are treating the area as a crime scene. An investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.