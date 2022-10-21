MILWAUKEE- Sheriff Earnell Lucas, who wasn’t seeking reelection, is stepping away from the office he’s held since 2018 to take a security job at Fiserv.

A news release from the Sheriff’s office says Lucas will be Fiserv’s vice president of security.

“I look forward to the next chapter in a long career of service and adding value to the Milwaukee community,” Lucas said in the written statement. “I am excited to be joining a team of security professionals in the Global Security and Investigations Unit with a FORTUNE 500 company and one of FORTUNE Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies.”

Lucas has spent more than four decades in law enforcement including stints with the Milwaukee Police Department, Major League Baseball & The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lucas’ resignation paves the way for his chief deputy, Denita Ball, to take the reigns of the department. Ball was in line to become the next sheriff as she’s running unopposed on next month’s ballot.