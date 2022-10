HARTLAND – Hartland police confirm at least seven people are dead after an apartment caught on fire Friday morning.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko says the fire happened around 5:11 a.m. at 704 Mansfield Court.

“It was a four-family apartment building,” Misko says.

Firefighters initially responded to a large fire before rescuing people from apartment units and balconies.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to chief, 15 fire departments and 9 police departments pulled up to the scene.