The Waukesha Parade Trial is underway.

Darryl Brooks is accused of killing six and injuring dozens of others when police say he drove his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021. Brooks was moved out of the courtroom Thursday morning due to his disruptions. Opening statements were expected early Thursday afternoon.

It took 10 minutes for Darrell Brooks to be kicked out of Judge Dorow’s courtroom today. Before the jury even came into the room. He appeared in jail jumpsuit and Judge Dorow asked him to change into his suit and tie.He refused and interrupted Judge 10 times before being removed — Alex Crowe (@AlexCrowe38) October 6, 2022

Watch the trial courtesy of our partners at TMJ4 News and Court TV.