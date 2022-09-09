FORT MCCOY- A memorial paying homage to eight Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers who were killed in the line of duty now adorns the campus of Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol officially dedicated the monument during a ceremony Friday at the Patrol Academy. State leaders, family members, and former State Patrol officers attended the ceremony to pay their respects.

“This memorial is a daily reminder of our fallen heroes, the ones many of us knew and still mourn,” State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “It will serve as a somber inspiration to our next generation; the future officers who train here at the academy every year, working towards their opportunity to wear the same badge.”

The names of the following Troopers are inscribed on the memorial.

Donald C. Pederson, who was killed while working traffic patrol in Green Lake County on August 26th, 1972

Gary Powless, who was killed while working traffic patrol in Monroe County on May 18th, 1980

Deborah McMenamin, who was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Eau Claire County on October 26th, 1989

William Schoenberger, who was killed while working traffic patrol in Eau Claire County on April 22nd, 1993

Jorge Dimas, who was killed while working traffic patrol in Polk County on June 14th, 2009

Trevor Casper, who was attempting to apprehend a suspect in Fond du Lac County on March 24th, 2015

Anthony Borostowski, who was killed while working traffic patrol in Sauk County on April 11th, 2017

Daniel Stainbrook, who contracted COVID-19 and died in the line of duty on November 15th, 2021

