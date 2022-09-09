Previously known as Prince Charles, King Charles III returns from Balmoral in Scotland after his mother the QUEEN ELIZABETH II passes away. After meeting with the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, the King addresses his subjects of the UK and Commonwealth.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: King Charles III is greeted by well-wishers during a walkabout to view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September in Balmoral, on September 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: Well-wishers lay tributes outside Buckingham Palace on September 9, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September in Balmoral, on September 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: Members of the public watch on screens in Victoria as King Charles III addresses the nation for the first time since becoming King, on September 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: Customers of the Old Coffee House pub watch as King Charles III addresses the nation for the first time since becoming King, on September 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: King Charles III shakes hands with Prime Minister Liz Truss during their first audience at Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September in Balmoral, on September 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)