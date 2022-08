MUKWONAGO- A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Mukwonago last seen nearly a week ago.

Mukwonago Police say Zara Sindler has been missing since August 22nd. Her family says she may be in the company of a 14-year-old boy named Jesse Kelley. Both Sindler & Kelley are present in the above photo.

Kelley is not currently listed as ‘endangered’.

If you know where either of them are you’re asked to contact the Village of Mukwonago at 262-363-6435.