Dr. Anthony Fauci’s five-plus decade career in federal government is coming to an end in December.

In a statement this morning, Dr. Fauci announced plans to step down as the Medical Director to President Joe Biden & Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to “pursue the next chapter” of his career.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges. I am very proud of our many accomplishments,” Fauci said.

Fauci has been a leading voice in medicine since the 1980s, leading the country through the AIDS crisis in the 80s and early 90s. Fauci also held prominent roles during epidemics involving SARS, swine flu, Zika, Ebola & avian flu, before becoming a leading voice in the fight against COVID-19 during the early part of 2020.

Through the pandemic, Dr. Fauci advised former President Donald Trump and stayed on as an advisor to President Biden during his first year and a half on the job.

In a statement from the White House this morning, President Biden called Fauci a ‘dedicated public servant’ and said Fauci was his first call when it came to building his COVID-19 response team.

“As he leaves his position in the U.S. Government, I know the American people and the entire world will continue to benefit from Dr. Fauci’s expertise in whatever he does next. Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work,” Biden said. “I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.”

Fauci says his retirement will take effect in December. A successor has yet to be named.