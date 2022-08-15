Newsradio 620 WTMJ – the flagship station of the Milwaukee Brewers – today announced Dominic Cotroneo as the new Host of WTMJ’s Brewers post-game show, Brewers Extra Innings. Cotroneo replaces long-time Host, Matt Pauley, who left for KMOX and the St. Louis Cardinals Radio Network in July.

Cotroneo is the current Host of the Locked-on Brewers Podcast and serves as Bally Sports Wisconsin’s statistician for Brewers telecasts. He will continue both roles while performing his duties at WTMJ.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the talented team at WTMJ to help bring the Brewers’ clubhouse to the airwaves as Brewer fans are truly some of the best in the nation,” Cotroneo said.

Cotroneo attended Arizona State University before beginning his broadcasting career in Minor League Baseball in 2016. He spent four seasons as a play-by-play broadcaster in varying levels of the Minor Leagues for the Angels, Rangers, and Houston Astros affiliates. Cotroneo moved to Milwaukee ahead of the 2021 season to start his current role as a statistician and served the same role with Major League Baseball on TBS for the regular season and postseason.

He’s looking forward to connecting with the legion of Brewers fans who make WTMJ home.

“I encourage interaction on our shows, I know the fans are the heartbeat of this ballclub. I want to have engaging conversations and get to know each otjer over the radio. I want to thank everyone at WTMJ and the Brewers for believing in me in this role.”

In addition to hosting Brewers Extra Innings, Cotroneo will be the primary host of Brewers Weekly, the Brewers Flagship Podcast at WTMJ.com and the WTMJ mobile app, and contribute to other sports-related programming and initiatives.