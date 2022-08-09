Wisconsin voters start piling in at the polls on Aug. 9, 2022 for the primary election in Wisconsin. The election includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators; the odd-numbered districts and state representatives.

Most questions surrounding the election can be answered here: MyVote Wisconsin. There you can check your registration status, find places to vote and tack your absentee ballot. Polling hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and remember to bring your ID.

Race for governor:

Tony Evers (Democratic) – Incumbent

Rebecca Kleefisch (Republican)

Tim Michels (Republican)

Timothy Ramthun (Republican)

Adam J. Fischer (Republican)

Race for senator:

Ron Johnson (Republican) – Incumbent

David Schroeder (Republican)

Mandela Barnes (Democratic)

Steven Olikara (Democratic)

Kou Lee (Democratic)

Peter Peckarsky (Democratic)

Darrell Williams (Democratic)

Race for lieutenant governor:

Peng Her (Democratic)

Sara Rodriguez (Democratic)

Patrick Testin (Republican)

Will Martin (Republican)

Kyle Yudes (Republican)

Roger Roth (Republican)

David C. Varnam (Republican)

Cindy Werner (Republican)

David D. King (Republican)

Jonathan Wichmann (Republican)

Race for attorney general:

Josh Kaul (Democratic) – Incumbent

Eric Toney (Republican)

Karen Mueller (Republican)

Adam Jarchow (Republican)

Race for secretary of state:

Doug La Follette (Democratic) – Incumbent

Alexia Sabor (Democratic)

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck (Republican)

Jay Schroeder (Republican)

Justin D. Schmidtka (Republican)

Race for state treasurer:

Aaron Richardson (Democratic)

Angelito Tenorio (Democratic)

Gillian M. Battino (Democratic)

John S. Leiber (Republican)

Orlando Owens (Republican)

