MILWAUKEE – One person is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee.
Police say it happened just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday near Silver Spring Drive and Green Bay Avenue.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was called to the scene where a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous by submitting tips through Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.