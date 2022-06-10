Polish Fest is back!

After a long three-year hiatus, Polish Fest returns to Summerfest Grounds this weekend June 10-12. It’ll be from noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

On June 10, it’ll cost $2 to enter from noon to 5 p.m. and then $10 from 5 p.m. to midnight. On June 11, the admission is $15, $12 for those 55 and older. On June 12, it’s $10 to get in and free for kids 15 and younger when with an adult; Sunday Mass is free.

Polish Fest’s entertainment manager Janine Adamczyk told me they’ve “champing at the bit” to get this festival back underway.

“We’ve been waiting for this for three years,” Adamczyk said. “We are so excited to be here this weekend.”

There will much to do and see at Polish Fest.

“We have five stages of entertainment.” Adamczyk said. “We’ve got bands, we have polish dance groups. We also are featuring the Dnipro Ukrainian Dance Ensemble on Saturday in support of the Ukraine, as well as a children’s area. We have food, soccer exhibition, beverages, cultural village. We have something for everyone here at Polish Fest.”

They were planning it for the last two years but had to cancel it because of the pandemic.

“It has been a bit of a challenge to get volunteers and vendors of course,” Adamczyk said. “Because there are concerns still for some people and we understand and respect that, but we hope everyone will come out to celebrate Polish culture.”

The offering collected at Sunday’s Mass will be sent directly to Poland to support the refugees coming into the country.

“It will be used to help with food, beverages, housing, clothing and everything that’s needed,” Adamczyk said. “Because over 2 million refugees have come into Poland and so we are trying to work with Poland to ensure that those Refugees are taken of.”

The Dnipro Ukrainian Dance Ensemble will perform in the Organization Tent on Saturday and they’ll be collecting for Ukraine as well.