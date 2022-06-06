MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police are giving a press conference Monday night about a crash which involved five vehicles earlier in the day.
Witnesses at the scene told WTMJ that a police chase proceeded the crash. At least one MPD squad vehicle was involved in the crash as well.
You can watch live video of that press conference below, courtesy of our partners at TMJ4 News.
Large police presence at Teutonia and Capitol.— James Groh (@JamesGroh_) June 6, 2022
What we can confirm is what we can see: multiple cars appear to have been in a crash including a cop car. Two other cars two blocks down Teutonia are flipped over. pic.twitter.com/O5ou5qZLSr