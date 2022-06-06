Another milestone for Josh Hader.

With 40 consecutive scoreless outings, the Brewers reliever has tied the Major League record for consecutive appearances without giving up a run.

It seems like every week Hader is hitting a milestone or setting a new record. Despite this, Brewers fans continue to be unhappy with how Hader is used.

Sunday, many Brewers fans were unhappy that Hader was not brought out to pitch a 2nd inning as the game went to extra innings. But being unhappy with his usage is nothing new.

When Hader was a young in his Major League career, I heard from fans all the time that the Brewers were wasting him as a relief pitcher and he should be a starter. That take looks a little silly now.

When Hader was not the Brewers full-time closer, fans always complained about how often he was not available in the days following an outing where he would throw two or three innings.

Two things have been true since Hader became a Brewer. He’s been one of the most dominant relief pitchers in all of baseball and a contingent of fans have been unhappy with how he is used.

As Hader has become the most dominant closer in baseball, perhaps fans should consider that the way the Brewers have utilized him is part of the reason he is as good as he is.