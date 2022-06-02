Former President Donald trump announcing his endorsement for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels in a press release on Thursday.

In the statement, Trump says Michels served on the presidents infrastructure task force during his administration, where he helped start and plan the Keystone pipeline project.

“Tim Michels has my Complete and Total Endorsement. If Wisconsin has the wisdom to make Tim their next governor, it will have unprecedented success!” said former President Donald Trump

President Trumps full statement can be found below: