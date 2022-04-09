Milwaukee Police need your help in locating a man.

Alonzo Hughes, who suffers from a medical condition, was last seen on April 1st at approximately 6pm, near 81st, Courtland, and Beckett Streets.

Police say he may be driving a silver 2014 Mazda CX9, with a Wisconsin licence plate: AMC9220. Hughes is described as a African American male, standing 5’11”, and 210 pounds, medium build with black hair approximately 2-3 inch in length, brown and black full beard approximately 1 inch in length, light brown complexion.

The reports says he may be wearing a black leather “Pelle Pelle” coat with light brown fur around the hood, black and gold t-shirt with the words “Self Made Savage” in gold writing and black Nike basketball shorts. Hughes may be wearing a blue medical splint boot on his right foot, and also wears prescription glasses.

Anyone with information on Hughes’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7401.