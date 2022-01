UPDATE: All lanes of I-94 were reopened around 11:00 a.m. Sunday

ORIGINAL STORY

MILWAUKEE – All lanes of I-94 East were shut down near Hawley Road on Sunday morning.

Alert | MILWAUKEE Co | Other | I-94 EB | HAWLEY RD | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) January 2, 2022

Photo courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

At least one reactionary crash was reported in the backup along I-94 as well.

Photo courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

