MILWAUKEE – Multiple people were injured in a bus vs ambulance crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Fire Department has confirmed to WTMJ that at least two people were critically injured in the accident near North 54th Street and West Villard Avenue.

At least two other people were also taken from the scene for treatment.

Five medical units in total were requested to transport people from the scene.

The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time of the accident.

This is an ongoing situation. Check back here for details throughout the day.