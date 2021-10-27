After more than 90 years of Green Bay Packers football on WTMJ Radio, the station and the Packers Radio Network are parting ways, the team announced Wednesday.

WTMJ will no longer be the Milwaukee radio broadcast affiliate for the Packers.

“While we’re disappointed in the Packers’ decision, we are grateful for our partnership over the years with the team,” said Steve Wexler, VP/Market Manager of GKB Milwaukee. “It’s been an honor to be steward of the Packers brand and we’re looking forward to continuing to serve sports fans and our marketing partners with a new era of football content. We’ll continue to cheer on the Packers for years to come.”

The Packers have been heard on WTMJ since 1929. WTMJ Radio will continue to broadcast the games this season.

“The Packers have greatly appreciated the partnership with WTMJ over the years and will always respect the history they have with the franchise,” said Craig Benzel, Packers VP of sales and business development.

iHeartRadio’s The Game 97.3 will become the Packers’ Milwaukee affiliate beginning in the 2022 season.