CUDAHY- Police have arrested a 33 year old man after he reportedly threatened to shoot a woman, police officers, and himself.

Cudahy Police say they were alerted to the situation by a woman who called in the threat just before 12:30 this afternoon. She said the man was at a home in the 5200 block of South Packard Avenue, and he was armed.

Police were able to contact the man via phone before issuing lockdowns to residents in the area as well as nearby schools.

The man attempted to flee officers before they arrived on scene but was eventually apprehended during what police are calling a ‘high risk stop’.

No injuries were reported. Police are working to clear the area.