MILWAUKEE – One person was killed and another was injured in a double-shooting in Milwaukee.

It happened around 8:25 p.m. on Friday near West North Avenue and North 15th Street.

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was killed while a 55-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.