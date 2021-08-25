MILWAUKEE– The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee basketball programs are getting a new practice facility.

The University breaking ground on the Orthopedic Hospital of Wisconsin Center this afternoon. The facility will house a full-sized basketball court, a strength and conditioning center, video room, medical center, and student-athlete lounge.

“This has been something that’s been put on the shelf a couple of times so personally this is really cool,” Athletic Director Amanda Braun said. “It’s going to be a symbol of progress that everyone will look to.”

The OHOW Center is an extension of the Klotsche Center & Pavilion and will include an indoor skywalk between the building and the Pavilion’s parking structure.

The University says construction is slated to be completed by Fall of 2022.

“It’s a wonderful day to celebrate after all the year’s we’ve promoted and sought this great facility, we’re here,” UWM Chancellor Mark Mone said. “It’s one of the bigger events we’ve ever had at UW-Milwaukee.”

HGA Architects & Engineers designed the 16-thousand square foot building. The University says the project is completely funded through philanthropic gifts and student-directed segregated fees. No state funds were used.

Renderings of the project can be found below.