OCEAN CITY, Md. — A number of employees of a fireworks company have minor injuries after fireworks were unintentionally detonated Sunday ahead of a Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland.

Multiple videos of the aftermath were posted to Twitter Sunday morning.

So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021

No fireworks in Ocean city MD tonight…. pic.twitter.com/i0QHU7Sk96 — natalie (@natasaurus08) July 4, 2021

ocean city fireworks had a bit of a problem this morning pic.twitter.com/kWFwX1Lmnk — Jess (@cachiajess) July 4, 2021

Ocean City Police say the cause of the detonation is still unknown.