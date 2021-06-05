WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Shaun Gallagher – TMJ4 News I-Team reporter – Shaun joins the program to discuss his investigation into the Racial Disparities Task Force created by the Wisconsin State Legislature.

Tony Bettack – Reporter for WTMJ – Tony joins the program to discuss a recent string of high-profile hackings and how Wisconsin companies, such as WE Energies, are defending themselves.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter for TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss her story about a Milwaukee man who was scammed out of thousands of dollars while paying what he thought was a legitimate medical bill.

Bryan Dee – Sports anchor/host for WTMJ – Bryan joins the program to discuss the WTMJ Cares initiative about the Miracle League of Milwaukee.

Sean Ryan – Reporter for Milwaukee Business Journal – Sean joins the program to discuss WTMJ’s planned move to The Avenue in downtown Milwaukee and what the property will look like when renovations are completed.