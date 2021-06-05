Governor Tony Evers made his re-election bid official Saturday evening.

Evers spoke at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s state convention, which is being held virtually for a second straight year. He provided his announcement while speaking with party chair Ben Wikler.

“Wisconsin, I’m in,” says Evers. “We’ve accomplished a lot over the past few years, but we’re just getting started. We have more work to do together. This is a moment when we can choose to fix big problems in Wisconsin and bounce back stronger than ever before. That means doing what’s best for our kids, creating good paying jobs, fixing our infrastructure, supporting small businesses, and making sure that everyone has access to quality affordable health care. All the things we want for our state.

Evers then shifted his attention to the Democrats watching. “We have 521 days to make it happen folks, and I’m going to need all your help to do it. But I know because of all of you watching tonight we’re going to win. So let’s get to work folks. We’re going to do it together, and I know this game can deliver big victories.”

The announcement comes several days after it was announced Evers made several key campaign staff hires.