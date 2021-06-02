WTMJ Radio is moving downtown, after 80 years at the historic ‘Radio City’ on Capitol Drive.

Newsradio 620 WTMJ, along with 94.5 ESPN, 540 ESPN, and 101.7 The Truth, will re-locate to The Avenue in downtown Milwaukee, parent company Good Karma Brands announced Wednesday.

“Saying both thank you and farewell to Radio City, home of WTMJ since 1941, brings with it a deep feeling of gratitude for the support of the legendary WTMJ brand and the rich history of that building, while also looking forward to the path ahead at The Avenue,” said Vice President and Market Manager, Steve Wexler.

Good Karma Brands’ Home Office and Milwaukee-based radio station operations will be located on the second floor of The Avenue, in a space designed and developed for the growing company. The radio station studios will be located on the first floor in the 3rd Street Market Hall as a featured activation within the space. The move is expected to take place by late 2021 or early 2022.

“It is incredibly important to us as a local operator of world class brands to be a part of the fabric of the local community and the cities in which we live and work,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Karmazin. “We couldn’t be happier with The Avenue and 3rd Street Market Hall as it is a symbol of the growth, investment and diversity present in downtown Milwaukee development, and aligns directly with our values as a locally owned company passionate about serving our local community.”