On April 6, Wisconsin voters will decide who will be the next State Superintendent and run the Department of Public Instruction.

What was a seven candidate field for the February primary is now down to two. They are Pecatonica Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly and former Brown Deer Superintendent Deborah Kerr.

101.7 The Truth’s Dr. Ken Harris had a chance to interview both candidates, covering a wide range of issues.

Listen to the interviews above.