MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee police report a 35-year old man was fatally shot during an apparent robbery early Saturday.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the northwest part of the city on 48th and Fairmount.

Police say they do not have a suspect and are continuing to investigate the death.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-8477 (TIPS) or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.