MILWAUKEE- Citing scheduling conflicts with other events taking place in the City of Milwaukee this year, the Milwaukee Brewers have pulled the plug on the 2021 Mini Marathon.

The Brewers released the following written statement regarding the cancelation of the race:

“After careful consideration, the Milwaukee Brewers today announced the postponement of the ninth annual Brewers Mini-Marathon, presented by PNC Bank. The event, an annual fundraiser to benefit the MACC Fund, could not be rescheduled in 2021 due to scheduling conflicts with other events in the city.



The Brewers would like to express their gratitude to all participants who were looking forward to running this year and raising money for the MACC Fund, and welcome them back for the 2022 Brewers Mini-Marathon.”

This marks the second consecutive year the team cancelled the run. The 2020 version of the event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All participants who had their 2020 Brewers Mini-Marathon event registration deferred to 2021 will receive an email in the coming days with options for a 2022 race registration credit or refund.