The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works is hosting its 10th annual compost bin sale.

This year they are partnering with Recycling Connections, a Wisconsin-based non-profit that focuses on waste reduction, recycling and resource conservation, to host the event and provide the Home Composter. It is described as a highly-rated compost bin that is not available in stores. Each purchase will include a backyard composting book for $55 dollars, including tax. Kitchen Katcher stainless steel compost pails will also be available for sale for $20 each, including tax.

As usual, pre-orders for the compost bins and kitchen pails are being accepted through March 12, 2021. Online orders only.

Pickup will take place on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful, located at 1313 West Mount Vernon Avenue in Milwaukee. Once scheduling a time for pick-up, people are asked to enter the parking lot off of Emmber Lane. Pick up must take place on this date, so those who can not get there themselves are asked to get someone else to assist.

Typically, rain barrels are also sold during this event. That will not be taking place this year, but they are available for purchase through the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District. Find more information here.