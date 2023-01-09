By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant has a sprained right knee and the Brooklyn Nets say he will miss at least two weeks.

Durant was hurt Sunday in the Nets’ 102-101 victory in Miami and had an MRI on Monday that revealed an isolated sprain in his medial collateral ligament. The team said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Durant has led the Nets to 18 wins in their last 20 games and a 27-13 record, a game behind Boston for the best record in the NBA.

