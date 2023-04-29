GDP, a nice showing by some high-profile tech companies, and banks are still in the spotlight; join Dave Spano and Jason Cooper for the Annex Week-in-Review. What’s the latest with the IRS plan to scrutinize taxpayers more carefully with $400,000+ of income? Our financial planning team investigates. Ask Annex is investment-focused this week with a question about earnings calls. We also recap our recent Axiom poll about things clients have learned in retirement they WISH they’d known ahead of time.

