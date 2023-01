CPI and PPI are heading in the right direction. What will the Fed reaction be? Dave and Derek review the week including key quarterly earnings reports. Emotion and Investing don’t go well together; we discuss proper perspective when markets are volatile. Our most popular presentation is back for 2023–learn more about Destination Retirement, Are We There Yet from Deanne Phillips (and mark your calendar for February 9th).

For more information on Annex Wealth Management, visit their website.