Extreme volatility rocks the markets. Dave Spano and Derek Felske break it down during the week-in-review. Several of our clients have recently experienced a ‘surrender squeeze’. What is it and how could it have been avoided? Ask Annex digs in with questions about mega backdoor Roths, rebalancing in a down market, a super-defensive stock portfolio, buying the dip, and stagflation. We’ll also share insight on avoiding letdown in retirement.

