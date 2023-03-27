The Milwaukee Bucks enter today with a one and a half game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference with only 8 games remaining to play in the regular season.

The biggest question for the Bucks – How important is that top spot?

It’s the great debate amongst Bucks fans, and with only 7 number one seeds in the last 22 seasons have gone on to win a championship, I’m not so sure seeding should supersede health.

It’s been an odd year for the Bucks too, which has seen their big three miss a combined total of 72 games with multiple different injuries.

So, then there’s another question – Does this team need to play more together with the likes of Jae Crowder who was just traded for at the deadline?

Is there enough cohesiveness amongst this team to play against the rest of the top dogs in the association?

My take is pretty simple here – The big three have enough time together for me to feel comfortable going into a series when the playoffs tip-off in just a few weeks.

However, my biggest worry is Giannis’ wrist injury that seems to be a thing of “Can’t get worse, but wont get better” type of deal.

So what should the Bucks do?

Does earning the one seed make their run to their 2nd parade in three years easier, yes, it absolutely does. A game 7, if needed, at Fiserv is much more attractive than traveling out to Boston, no question about it.

But, if it means health at risk, I’m not ready to risk the health of the Bucks over fear for a game 7 on the road, which may not even be needed.

Personally, I’d much rather have a an as healthy as can be Giannis, a rested Brook and a healthy Khris Middelton on the road , than a beat up team at home.

It seems, based on what some players have said publicly, the Bucks really want that number one seed, I just don’t think they need it.