Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season.

Middleton has soreness in his right knee.

Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18 points and eight rebounds to help the Bucks rebound from a 41-point loss in Memphis on Thursday night.

Malik Beasley and Lauri Markkanen each had 18 points for Utah.