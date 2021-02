MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich did what?

Yes, you’re reading that correctly. According to J.T. Realmuto, he and Yelich ate Chipotle 142 days in-a-row when the two were in the minor leagues together.

We’re guessing this card from Chipotle was well earned by the 2018 NL MVP.

All that’s left to ask is if he was a burrito or bowl kind or guy.