The Milwaukee Brewers season ended far too soon for any of us fans, and to make matter worse, this upcoming off-season poses more questions than answers.

The decision regarding Craig Counsell’s future as manager is the main attraction.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again – He’s the best manager in the game. His leadership, without question, has been instrumental in the Brewers’ recent success over the past six seasons, and, in order for this team to compete at their highest level, retaining their manager is crucial for sustained competitiveness.

With looming concerns seemingly growing by the week about the team’s future in Milwaukee, this off-season becomes even more pivotal in solidifying the Brewers’ presence at American Family Field and ensuring those concerns be put to rest.

After watching the more runners left on base add up each night this post-season, adding offense for the 2024 season is imperative.

There is no argument to be made; this team has struggled in this department, and bolstering the lineup with impactful hitters will be vital to mounting a serious challenge to a World Series.

The combination of managerial stability, securing the team’s future in Milwaukee, and enhancing the offensive capabilities makes this off-season the most critical for the Milwaukee Brewers, arguably the past decade, setting the stage for their future success.